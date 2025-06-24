العالم اليوم - إسرائيل وإيران.. ترامب يشعل الذاكرة بـ"حرب الأيام الـ12"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إسرائيل وإيران.. ترامب يشعل الذاكرة بـ"حرب الأيام الـ12" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 24 يونيو 2025 07:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.