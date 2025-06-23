العالم اليوم - فعالية ضربة أميركا موضع شك.. هل نجحت في كبح نووي إيران؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فعالية ضربة أميركا موضع شك.. هل نجحت في كبح نووي إيران؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 23 يونيو 2025 01:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.