العالم اليوم - أردوغان: نتنياهو يمنع السلام و"النصر" سيكون حليف إيران

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أردوغان: نتنياهو يمنع السلام و"النصر" سيكون حليف إيران من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 21 يونيو 2025 01:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.