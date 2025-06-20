العالم اليوم - سيتي بنك: الصراع بين إيران وإسرائيل قد يرفع برنت 20%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر سيتي بنك: الصراع بين إيران وإسرائيل قد يرفع برنت 20% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 20 يونيو 2025 07:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.