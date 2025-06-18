العالم اليوم - استُخدمت لأول مرة ضد إسرائيل.. ماذا نعرف عن صواريخ "سجيل"؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر استُخدمت لأول مرة ضد إسرائيل.. ماذا نعرف عن صواريخ "سجيل"؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 18 يونيو 2025 10:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.