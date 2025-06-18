العالم اليوم - رغم التهديد.. لماذا قررت إسرائيل "فجأة" تخفيف القيود؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر رغم التهديد.. لماذا قررت إسرائيل "فجأة" تخفيف القيود؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 18 يونيو 2025 07:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.