العالم اليوم - ترامب قد يمدد المهلة أمام مالك "تيك توك" لبيع التطبيق

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب قد يمدد المهلة أمام مالك "تيك توك" لبيع التطبيق من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 18 يونيو 2025 09:12 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.