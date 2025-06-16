العالم اليوم - 5 قتلى و92 جريحا في أعنف هجوم إيراني على إسرائيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 5 قتلى و92 جريحا في أعنف هجوم إيراني على إسرائيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 16 يونيو 2025 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.