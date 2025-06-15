العالم اليوم - نيويورك تايمز: إسرائيل تخشى قدرة إيران على "الانتقام العنيف"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر نيويورك تايمز: إسرائيل تخشى قدرة إيران على "الانتقام العنيف" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 15 يونيو 2025 09:12 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.