العالم اليوم - مقتل عالِمين نوويين إيرانيين في الهجوم الإسرائيلي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مقتل عالِمين نوويين إيرانيين في الهجوم الإسرائيلي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 13 يونيو 2025 06:28 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.