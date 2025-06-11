العالم اليوم - حاكم كاليفورنيا: ترامب يفرض حصارا عسكريا على لوس أنجلوس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حاكم كاليفورنيا: ترامب يفرض حصارا عسكريا على لوس أنجلوس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 11 يونيو 2025 07:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.