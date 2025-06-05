العالم اليوم - طهران تتحرك وتل أبيب ترد.. هل يشتعل الجنوب السوري مجددا؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر طهران تتحرك وتل أبيب ترد.. هل يشتعل الجنوب السوري مجددا؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 5 يونيو 2025 11:17 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.