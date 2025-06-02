العالم اليوم - غزة.. شهادات أخرى عن "مأساة المساعدات" تكذب رواية إسرائيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غزة.. شهادات أخرى عن "مأساة المساعدات" تكذب رواية إسرائيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 2 يونيو 2025 02:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.