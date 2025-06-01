العالم اليوم - تحضير دقيق.. تفاصيل عملية أوكرانية "واسعة النطاق" داخل روسيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تحضير دقيق.. تفاصيل عملية أوكرانية "واسعة النطاق" داخل روسيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 1 يونيو 2025 08:19 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.