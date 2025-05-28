العالم اليوم - "الإيدز" يشعل خلافا جديدا بين ترامب وأوروبا.. ما القصة؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "الإيدز" يشعل خلافا جديدا بين ترامب وأوروبا.. ما القصة؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 28 مايو 2025 06:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.