العالم اليوم - فيديو.. 5 مصابين في إطلاق نار داخل مركز تسوق بولاية أميركية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيديو.. 5 مصابين في إطلاق نار داخل مركز تسوق بولاية أميركية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 28 مايو 2025 04:28 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.