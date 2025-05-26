العالم اليوم - شي يدرس نسخة جديدة من برنامجه "صُنع في الصين"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر شي يدرس نسخة جديدة من برنامجه "صُنع في الصين" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 26 مايو 2025 12:36 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.