العالم اليوم - مصدر إسرائيلي: وضع "حزب الله" السياسي هو الأصعب منذ عقود

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصدر إسرائيلي: وضع "حزب الله" السياسي هو الأصعب منذ عقود من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 18 مايو 2025 04:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.