العالم اليوم - محادثات السلام.. بوتين يعلن عدم حضوره وزيلينسكي "في الطائرة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر محادثات السلام.. بوتين يعلن عدم حضوره وزيلينسكي "في الطائرة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 15 مايو 2025 12:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.