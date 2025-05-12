العالم اليوم - قبيل وصول ترامب.. مفاوضات غزة تسابق الزمن

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قبيل وصول ترامب.. مفاوضات غزة تسابق الزمن من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 12 مايو 2025 04:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.