العالم اليوم - بأمر تنفيذي.. ترامب يعتزم خفض أسعار الأدوية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بأمر تنفيذي.. ترامب يعتزم خفض أسعار الأدوية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 12 مايو 2025 04:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.