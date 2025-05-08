العالم اليوم - حماس تتحدث عن "اشتباكات ضارية" في رفح

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس تتحدث عن "اشتباكات ضارية" في رفح من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 8 مايو 2025 07:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.