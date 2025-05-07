العالم اليوم - 133 كاردينالا في مجمع مغلق لاختيار خليفة البابا فرنسيس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 133 كاردينالا في مجمع مغلق لاختيار خليفة البابا فرنسيس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 7 مايو 2025 05:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.