العالم اليوم - بعد "إسقاط رافال".. هذه أبرز منظومات الدفاع الجوي الباكستاني

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد "إسقاط رافال".. هذه أبرز منظومات الدفاع الجوي الباكستاني من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 7 مايو 2025 03:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.