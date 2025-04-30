العالم اليوم - البنك الدولي: أسعار السلع تتجه إلى مستويات ما قبل الجائحة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر البنك الدولي: أسعار السلع تتجه إلى مستويات ما قبل الجائحة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 30 أبريل 2025 01:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.