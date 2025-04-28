العالم اليوم - حصيلة القتلى الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة تتجاوز 52 ألفا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حصيلة القتلى الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة تتجاوز 52 ألفا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 28 أبريل 2025 05:17 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.