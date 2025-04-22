العالم اليوم - لم ينتحر.. عميل سابق في "سي آي إيه" يكشف مفاجأة بشأن هتلر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لم ينتحر.. عميل سابق في "سي آي إيه" يكشف مفاجأة بشأن هتلر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 22 أبريل 2025 11:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.