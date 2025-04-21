العالم اليوم - روسيا تخفض توقعاتها لسعر خام برنت لعام 2025 بنحو 17%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر روسيا تخفض توقعاتها لسعر خام برنت لعام 2025 بنحو 17% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 21 أبريل 2025 08:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.