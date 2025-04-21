العالم اليوم - زيلينسكي: أوكرانيا تسجل 3000 انتهاك لتعهد روسيا بوقف القتال

انتم الان تتابعون خبر زيلينسكي: أوكرانيا تسجل 3000 انتهاك لتعهد روسيا بوقف القتال من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 21 أبريل 2025 03:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.