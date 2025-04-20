أخبار عالمية

العالم اليوم - روسيا: أوكرانيا انتهكت "هدنة عيد الفصح" أكثر من 1000 مرة

0 نشر
0 تبليغ

العالم اليوم - روسيا: أوكرانيا انتهكت "هدنة عيد الفصح" أكثر من 1000 مرة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر روسيا: أوكرانيا انتهكت "هدنة عيد الفصح" أكثر من 1000 مرة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 20 أبريل 2025 01:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.

  1. If you are attempting to access this site using an anonymous Private/Proxy network, please disable that and try accessing site again.
  2. Due to previously detected malicious behavior which originated from the network you're using, please request unblock to site.

نرجو ان نكون قد وفقنا في نقل التفاصيل الكاملة الخاصة بخبر روسيا: أوكرانيا انتهكت "هدنة عيد الفصح" أكثر من 1000 مرة .. في رعاية الله وحفظة

أحمد صلاح

أحمد صلاح

إقرأ ايضا

Advertisements

قد تقرأ أيضا