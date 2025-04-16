العالم اليوم - ريال مدريد يفقد جهود مبابي أمام بلباو بسبب الإيقاف

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ريال مدريد يفقد جهود مبابي أمام بلباو بسبب الإيقاف من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 16 أبريل 2025 10:30 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.