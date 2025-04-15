العالم اليوم - 452 مليون دولار أرباح "إريكسون" في الربع الأول

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 452 مليون دولار أرباح "إريكسون" في الربع الأول من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 15 أبريل 2025 12:29 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.