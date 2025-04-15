العالم اليوم - شهادات لناجين من قصف مستشفى المعمداني.. "كأنه يوم القيامة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر شهادات لناجين من قصف مستشفى المعمداني.. "كأنه يوم القيامة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 15 أبريل 2025 07:26 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.