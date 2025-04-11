العالم اليوم - اتفاق غزة.. تطورات متسارعة وحديث عن "تحوّل" في موقف حماس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اتفاق غزة.. تطورات متسارعة وحديث عن "تحوّل" في موقف حماس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 11 أبريل 2025 02:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.