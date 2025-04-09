العالم اليوم - رغم تهديدات ترامب.. إيران تنقل صواريخ لميليشياتها في العراق

انتم الان تتابعون خبر رغم تهديدات ترامب.. إيران تنقل صواريخ لميليشياتها في العراق من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 9 أبريل 2025 08:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.