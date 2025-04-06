العالم اليوم - مرضى قصور القلب.. دراسة تنسف المعتقد بشأن "الإجراء الشائع"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مرضى قصور القلب.. دراسة تنسف المعتقد بشأن "الإجراء الشائع" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 6 أبريل 2025 04:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.