العالم اليوم - الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن شن عملية برية في رفح

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن شن عملية برية في رفح من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 20 مارس 2025 09:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.