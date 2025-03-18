العالم اليوم - الأمم المتحدة: إسرائيل تسرع ضم أجزاء من الضفة الغربية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الأمم المتحدة: إسرائيل تسرع ضم أجزاء من الضفة الغربية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 18 مارس 2025 12:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.