العالم اليوم - رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي يقوم بجولة ميدانية في "سوريا"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي يقوم بجولة ميدانية في "سوريا" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 10 مارس 2025 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.