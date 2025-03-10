العالم اليوم - غزة بعد 9 أيام من الحصار.. أزمة مياه خانقة والسلع تنفد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غزة بعد 9 أيام من الحصار.. أزمة مياه خانقة والسلع تنفد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 10 مارس 2025 01:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.