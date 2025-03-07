العالم اليوم - المفوضية الأوروبية تعلن خطة من 5 خطوات لتمويل الدفاع

انتم الان تتابعون خبر المفوضية الأوروبية تعلن خطة من 5 خطوات لتمويل الدفاع من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 7 مارس 2025 10:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.