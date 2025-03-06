العالم اليوم - مقاتلة تقصف قرية بـ8 قنابل عن طريق الخطأ.. وهذه هي النتائج

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مقاتلة تقصف قرية بـ8 قنابل عن طريق الخطأ.. وهذه هي النتائج من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 6 مارس 2025 10:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.