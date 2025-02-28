العالم اليوم - التوتر في الضفة الغربية.. هل يمهد لجولة جديدة من الحرب؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر التوتر في الضفة الغربية.. هل يمهد لجولة جديدة من الحرب؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 28 فبراير 2025 02:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.