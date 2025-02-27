العالم اليوم - تقارير تحدد مخزون إيران.. على بعد خطوة من القنبلة النووية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تقارير تحدد مخزون إيران.. على بعد خطوة من القنبلة النووية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 27 فبراير 2025 02:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.