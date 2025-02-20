العالم اليوم - بثلاث لغات.. رسالة المنصة: ضحايا غزة بالأرقام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بثلاث لغات.. رسالة المنصة: ضحايا غزة بالأرقام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 20 فبراير 2025 11:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.