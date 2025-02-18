العالم اليوم - بحجة "شق شارع".. إسرائيل تهدم 14 منزلا في طولكرم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بحجة "شق شارع".. إسرائيل تهدم 14 منزلا في طولكرم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 18 فبراير 2025 01:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.