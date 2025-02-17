العالم اليوم - نتنياهو يرفض سيطرة السلطة على غزة.. ويتمسك بـ"خطة ترامب"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر نتنياهو يرفض سيطرة السلطة على غزة.. ويتمسك بـ"خطة ترامب" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 17 فبراير 2025 08:18 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.