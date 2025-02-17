العالم اليوم - لمخاوف أمنية.. كوريا الجنوبية تعلّق خدمات تطبيق "ديب سيك"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لمخاوف أمنية.. كوريا الجنوبية تعلّق خدمات تطبيق "ديب سيك" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 17 فبراير 2025 06:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.