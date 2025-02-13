العالم اليوم - تمديد بقاء إسرائيل في لبنان.. تكتيك أمني أم أمر واقع؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تمديد بقاء إسرائيل في لبنان.. تكتيك أمني أم أمر واقع؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 13 فبراير 2025 09:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.