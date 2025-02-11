العالم اليوم - حماس تعتبر أن تهديدات ترامب "تزيد من تعقيد الأمور"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس تعتبر أن تهديدات ترامب "تزيد من تعقيد الأمور" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 11 فبراير 2025 10:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.